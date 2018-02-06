Singer Hillary Scott Debuts Picture of Newborn Twins

(Photo: Hillary Scott/Instagram) Hillary Scott's twin girls, Betsey Mack and Emory JoAnn, were born on January 29, 2018.

Lady Antebellum lead singer Hillary Scott is giving the world the first glimpse of her newborn twins.

A black and white image of twin girls Betsey Mack and Emory JoAnn were posted to Scott's Instagram account Monday, with some details about the newborn babies.

"Our identical little ladies Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn were born January 29th around 2am, 5.5lbs each and 17 inches long. Their Daddy took this picture when they were two days old napping on Mama," a caption for the picture states. "Their favorite place to be, other than on me, is nose to nose and cheek to cheek. Big Sister Eisele's heart is full of love for her sisters and she is already such an incredible little helper."

After one week, Scott shared that the babies were already a handful, but insisted that the pair were blessings.

"One week in and we are definitely seeing double," the Instagram messages signed by Tyrrell Party of Five states. "Double the blessing, double the tired double the laundry, but double the love!"

Last week, Scott announced the birth of her twins while thanking supporters for prayers.

"Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls," she wrote on social media. "Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins."

Scott, who is also a mother to 4-year-old daughter Eisele Kaye, has been vocal about how the twins were an answered prayer for her family after the singer and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, overcame a miscarriage in 2015. During a 2016 appearance on "Good Morning America ," the Lady Antebellum lead singer admitted that she felt pressure to bounce back from the ordeal quickly.

"Last fall, I went through a miscarriage," she said. "I also feel like there's this pressure that you're just supposed to be able to snap your fingers and continue to walk through life like it never happened."

However, she was able to write a song about the ordeal on the Love Remains album, full of hymns that she recorded with her family. Scott told GMA that the song called "Thy Will" "was my most raw place that I could've ever been when this song truly poured out of me."