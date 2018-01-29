Singer Joy Villa Wears Pro-Life Dress to Grammys

Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly) Joy Villa arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards wearing a pro-life dress, Jan. 28, 2018.

At the 60th Grammy Awards, singer Joy Villa wore a white wedding gown with a hand-painted image of a fetus surrounded by a rainbow, and the purse she carried read, "choose life."

"I'm a pro-life woman. This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do," the singer, a friend of Ivanka Trump, told Fox News. "I'm all about life."

The gown that Villa, a Scientologist, wore was made by bridal designer Pronovias, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The singer, known by her stage name Princess Joy Villa, was quoted as saying that she was inspired to paint the dress because she gave a baby up for adoption when she was 21. She said she supports adoption over abortion.

The awards ceremony was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, hosted by James Corden.

Villa said she continues to like President Donald Trump.

"I love what he is doing; unemployment is down," she told Fox News. "I am totally for President Trump, and it's only been one year. I can't wait for the next seven years!"

She added, "I'm very close with his daughter Ivanka. She is a phenomenal woman. She wants to empower women." She also said she is "glad that conservative values are back at the forefront as a pro-life woman."

At the event last year, Villa unveiled her pro-Trump, "Make America great again" gown on the red carpet. And for the 2015 Grammy Awards, she wore a see-through dress made entirely out of orange construction-fencing material, designed by Andre Soriano.

Villa has also worked as an actor and producer.

In December, Villa filed a sexual assault complaint against former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski. She alleged Lewandowski slapped her butt during a holiday party at Trump International Hotel in Washington. Villa sought an apology from Lewandowski, who said he was waiting for "due process" to play out.

She has said she intends to run for Congress as a Republican in the state of Florida.