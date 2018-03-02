'Siren' New Series News: Freeform Drops New Trailers Teasing The Secrecy Around Mermaids

Facebook/Siren Promotional image for 'Siren'

Freeform has released new promo videos for its upcoming series, "Siren."

The latest trailer, titled "Welcome to Bristol Cove," introduces the existence of mermaids in the titular coastal town. A group of fishermen are able to catch a mermaid by accident, but before they could do anything else, the military swarmed in on their boat and took the magical creature. However, it looks like mermaids are not the only ones the military is taking.

Of course, the discovery of a mermaid is huge news, which means there will naturally be some secrecy around it. The government will do whatever it can to prevent the news from getting out, denying the existence of the creature. But, there will be a number of people who will be determined to prove that what they witnessed was real.

Another trailer, titled "What If There's a New Predator?" asks the very same question when some people on a boat stumble upon a sea creature with strange bite marks. One of them, marine biologist Ben (Alex Roe), ends up overboard and comes personally across the mermaid.

"They can transform," one person says. "They could be living among us."

This is precisely what happens in "Siren," as a mermaid named Ryn (Eline Powell) finds herself on land, the reason behind it currently unknown. With her new pair of legs and feet, Ryn strolls through the town, as previewed in a prior trailer. Mermaids are apparently very strong, and Ryn herself is described to be "extremely violent."

And, while Ryn outwardly looks like everyone else, there seem to be a handful of people who are able to discern her true form. One such person seems to be an antique shop owner, who sells all things related to mermaids, which is the symbol of the town.

"Siren" season 1 will premiere on Thursday, March 29, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.