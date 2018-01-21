Facebook/Siren "Siren" premieres this March on Freeform.

"Siren," Freeform's upcoming series, introduces a not-so-friendly mermaid in its teaser trailer.

Freeform launched the teaser trailer for their upcoming series, titled "Siren," and it features an alluring yet deadly-looking mermaid. The 30-second trailer begins by showing a mysterious water creature, with its long hair and curvy fishtail end, which appears to be a mermaid played by former "Game of Thrones" star Eline Powell.

Mermaids are known to be beautiful and kind to man, based on previous movies and fairy tales that have captured little girls' hearts. However, halfway through the teaser, the mermaid appears to become more dangerous than friendly.

She starts popping out her dorsal fins and her claws, before exposing her very sharp teeth.

Freeform introduced the series at their summit event in Los Angeles this week, and they described it as an "epic tale," Deadline reports. The storyline takes place in the town of Bristol Cove, where it is said to be the home of mermaids.

The story of "Siren" begins when Powell's character appears in town, causing chaos among the villagers. She will then cross paths with marine biologists Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) when they go on a search on what brought her to land.

The marine biologists will also explore if there are more like Powell's character in town, which could lead them to a whole new community of mermaids.

Freeform's "Siren" is based on the story written by Eric Wald and Dean White. Both of them also serve as the show's executive producers, along with Brad Luff, Nate Hopper, and RD Robb. Meanwhile, Emily Whitesell is the showrunner.

Also appearing on "Siren" are Ian Verdun, Rena Owen, and Sibongile Mlambo. The network will be launching their new series on International Mermaid Day this year.

The two-hour premiere of "Siren" airs this March 29 on Freeform.