'Sister Wives' News: Maddie Wants Other 'Mom' Christine To Be With Her During Difficult Water Birth

Facebook/sisterwives Promo image for 'Sister Wives' season 12

The latest episode of "Sister Wives" season 12 shared how the Browns welcomed the first grandchild in the family.

Based on Sunday night's installment, Kody Brown's daughter with his second wife Janelle named Madison opted to give birth to her first baby with husband Caleb Bush at home.

But aside from her mother, Maddie called on her father's other wife Christine to help her deliver her child in May 2017.

Some mothers would get hurt if their child wants another woman to be by their side during a major milestone in their life, but that was not the case for Janelle. Speaking in front of the camera, Janelle revealed that she never had an issue about Maddie's close relationship with Kody's third wife.

"When the kids were little, I worked a lot of hours, and Christine was kind of the one to hold it together at home. Like, really, in a lot of ways, Christine was that person who created their life around when I was gone. My children all have a very strong bond to Christine," Janelle stated.

However, Maddie had a rough labor and delivery experience based on the episode since she was experiencing contractions for days. When her contractions came every one minute apart, she was asked to sit in a bathtub to begin her water birth.

After a total of 72 hours of labor, Maddie finally welcomed her son Axel James Brush. But according to Christine, the 22-year-old new mom had a hard time during delivery.

"She looks tired and exhausted, she said she's okay cause she's just trying to hold on," Christine stated as reported by InTouch Weekly. "This is a hard stage to be in, I cannot imagine being in labor for hours and only being dilated to a five. She's taken such good care of herself during the pregnancy, so not to have a fast labor — so hard."

TLC airs the latest episodes of "Sister Wives" season 12 every Sundays at 8 p.m. EST.