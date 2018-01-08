'Sister Wives' Season 8 News: The Browns Start Preparing for Mykelti's Wedding With Tony

(Photo: Facebook/sisterwives) Promo image for season 7 of "Sister Wives."

"Sister Wives" has just begun but drama is already brewing inside the Brown household.

Season 8 of the reality series picked up with Mykelti starting to prepare for her upcoming wedding with Tony. Things appear to be going smoothly until Kody learns his daughter and her fiancé are planning on having 400 guests at their special day. The big revelation obviously did not sit well with Kody and Christine.

"We want to give Mykelti this awesome wedding but 400 people is a lot. She has to realize somewhere in her mind that that's really expensive. We don't want to feel like we're being taken advantage of," Christine said during the episode. "We want to give her the nice awesome wedding the she and Tony want, but 400 people is a lot."

As reports point out, Mykelti's union with Tony will not be the only source of drama for the family this season. The state of Kody's relationship with Meri is currently being questioned due to her recent posts on social media. Their status as a couple and their rumored split may be explored in the coming episodes.

Meri has been residing in Las Vegas for seven years to make sure she would not be prosecuted for practicing a polygamous lifestyle. However, when a certain bed and breakfast in Parowan, Utah, was listed on the market, Meri immediately bought it.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the historic house was built by her great-great-grandparents in 1870. Since she considers it synonymous to her great-grandmother Lizzie, Meri decided to name the establishment Lizzie's Heritage Inn.

Despite being the subject of split rumors, Meri recently proved that she's still in good terms with Kody. He even gave her some antique chairs as a gift for the opening of her new business venture. Meri posted a photo of it on Instagram as she expressed gratitude for Kody's support.

"Sister Wives" season 8 airs every Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.