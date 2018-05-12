'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Finds a New Man

TLC Featured in the image is the Brown family of TLC's "Sister Wives"

Meri Brown may still have a chance to find her happy ever after.

Fans of "Sister Wives" saw how the first wife of Kody Brown deal with a lot of heartaches and pain. From watching at the sidelines how her polygamous husband took new wives, to their divorce, up to her catfishing scandal, the 47-year-old reality star seemed like her struggles just keep on piling.

However, a source reportedly told Life & Style that Meri already has a new man in her life and considering to leave her husband soon.

"This man treats her like a queen," a source who claimed to be close to the Brown family reportedly told the publication as spotted by InTouch Weekly. "He's friends with some of Meri's family and they've known each other for several years, but things only became romantic recently," the insider added.

According to the report, the still unnamed man is very different from Kody since he was never married and has no plans to enter a polygamous relationship. The mystery guy is also not interested to draw any attention that comes after dating someone who is seen on TV.

"He just loves her a lot. He says he has always felt she wasn't appreciated in her marriage to Kody," the source also said.

The Brown family has yet to break their silence regarding the rumored new romance involving Meri and another man. But the mother of one is still spiritually married to Kody. He also has two other spiritual wives, namely Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. His fourth wife, Robyn Brown, is his only legal wife whom he married after he divorced Meri in December 2014.

Kody and his three other wives are reportedly staying in Las Vegas at the moment to escape the anti-polygamy laws of their home state, Utah.

Meri is also mum about the rumored romance. A year after divorcing Kody, Meri was involved in a catfishing scandal where a woman named Jackie Overton reportedly scammed her and tricked her to believe that she was a man named Sam Cooper.

The scandal took a toll on her relationship with Kody, and it was featured in the previous seasons of "Sister Wives."

In season 7 of "Sister Wives," Meri shared how the catfishing incident affected their family.

"This catfish was just planting things in my head and telling me how horrible my family was and specifically how horrible Kody was," Meri said in front of the camera. "That was one of the reasons why I didn't want him around. I was just angry. I'm just angry at him. I just pushed Kody away. I did. He's not the one I should've pushed away," she added.

But the effect of the catfishing controversy continues to this day. Another source told the online tabloid that the catfisher was threatening to release her racy videos and photos.

It was not the first time that the scammer released intimate details of their online relationship since she already posted snippets about the conversations and private photos on her blog.

TLC has yet to announce the new schedule of "Sister Wives" in the network.