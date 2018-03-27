'Sister Wives' Updates: Kody Brown Admits Lack of Interest to Be Intimate With Meri

TLC Promotional photo for "Sister Wives" on TLC

It seems like the fire in Kody and Meri Brown's relationship began to run out.

In the first part of the "Tell All" episode with Andrea Canning on NBC, the patriarch of the polygamous Brown family of "Sister Wives" fame admitted that he does not want to be intimate with his first wife anymore.

Canning mentioned a controversial scene in the family's reality show when Kody was seen talking with a reporter on speakerphone inside his car. In that scene, he said that he still considers Meri as his wife even if they no longer cohabitate. The host asked him why he decided to share that information with their viewers.

According to Kody, he was trying to be "snarky" at the time, but it has nothing to do with his relationship with his first wife. "Not towards Meri, but towards this law," the reality star stated in the episode as reported by InTouch Weekly.

When asked about what she felt when she heard Kody's remarks, Meri admitted that she was not pleased with it. "What's hard to hear is you saying that you feel like a divorced couple living on the same block and the lack of intimacy," she said in front of the Brown patriarch.

Canning also asked Kody another controversial question: "And you saying that you don't want to be intimate with Meri right now. Is that still where things stand?" He simply answered the anchor's question with a yes.

The anchor also asked Meri if she still wants to have an intimate relationship with the father of her only child, Mariah. She responded that she wants to have something more with him than what they are currently having at the moment.

Kody and Meri used to be legally married, but they decided to file for divorce in September 2014 so that he can marry his fourth wife Robyn during the same year and adopt the latter's three children from her previous relationship. However, Kody and Meri still decided to stay together because of their spiritual union.

The Brown patriarch is also spiritually married to Janelle Brown, who had six kids with him, as well as Christine with whom he also has six children. Robyn and Kody also had two children together.

But while Kody claimed in 2015 that the restructuring of their family did not change his relationship with his wife, Meri admitted in an episode of their reality show that the adjustments were hard for her.

"It's just weird," she told Kody and Robyn according to a report from People. "I've just been trying so hard to be there and do this whole team thing and not be caught up in the emotions of it, and I shocked myself by having so much emotion," she added.

Her relationship with Kody was also strained when she fell victim to a catfishing scandal when she had an online relationship in October 2015 with a person whom she thought was a man but turned out to be a woman.

The couple tried to make their relationship work after the catfishing scandal by signing up for therapy.

TLC airs new episodes of "Sister Wives" every Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT.