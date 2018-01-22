'Skullgirls' Relaunches on Mobile as Developer Goes Indie

"Skullgirls" has come out, again, for mobile with, a new version. This time, Autumn Games has parted ways with their previous publisher and will be continuing on as an independent developer.

The last version of "Skullgirls" for mobile was launched in May of last year, as published by Line. Autumn Games has since dropped support for this version, which is now labeled "LINE Skullgirls" on the iOS App Store and Google Play, according to Engadget.

YouTube/Skullgirls Mobile/Autumn Games "Skullgirls" is a 2D Fighting RPG packed with unique, colorful characters to collect, upgrade, and customize.

The new version is now up and live, and sooner than expected, too, as Autumn Games announced in their forum. The studio has also provided migration updates for players coming over from the earlier release of "Skullgirls" for mobile.

"It may take some time for the app to propagate in your territory, but keep refreshing!" the announcement read. Returning players should also check their mail for a "special thank you gift" for putting up with the inconvenience while the studio was doing their migration.

"Skullgirls 2.0.0" is not just a straight up relaunch of the previous version, as well. The new version features new log-in promos, with players regularly getting extra loot as they log in. Autumn Games has also done a major rebalancing of the characters, and returning players will do well to look up the changes for their favorite fighter in the lengthy changelog that the studio has provided.

The new "Skullgirls" has also been updated for newer phones, with the game now officially supporting the ultra-widescreen aspect ratio of the iPhone X and the Samsung S8, as well as similar phones.

In the video below, Autumn Games, now an independent game studio, announces the new "Skullgirls" for mobile. "Skullgirls 2.0.0" has gone live sometime in mid-January, as Autumn Games promised, even beating their initial estimated release date of Jan. 18 by one day.