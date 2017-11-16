'Sky' News: All Details So Far On Jenova Chen's Latest Project

Thatgamecompany A screenshot from Jenova Chen's latest project 'Sky'

For quite a while Jenova Chen, the creator of "Flower" and "Journey," and her team at Thatgamecompany has been working quietly and diligently on their next project. Dubbed "Sky," the game is set to make its way to iOS devices before moving on to other platforms.

IGN exclusively released a 6-minute gameplay trailer narrated by Chen herself showcasing the game's opening moments and collaborative puzzles. It shows the player waking up on a beach as one of the "children of shadow."

Using a candle, the player gives light to the area around him or her lighting other candles to reveal its story. According to Chen, the light is also used to solve puzzles, activate switches to open doors into new areas, and to illuminate paintings, with the candle, also used to "connect and bond" with other players.

Additionally, as the players progress the environment also changes their appearance from a simple silhouette to one with defined features. The player's avatar also gains new abilities the more the environment is illuminated.

The game is set to be released on the iOS which is interesting given that Chen and company's previous games were previously aimed at consoles, particularly the PlayStation 3. While some of the games did make their way to mobile devices, none were made specifically for mobile devices which makes "Sky" a fascinating evolution of the studio's previous titles.

Chen's statement that players will also be able to "connect and bond" with other players also highlights the difference between the game and Chen's last two games "Flower and Journey."

While players of the latter two games were able to interact with other players in a limited fashion, they were mostly able to pass through as a single player experience. "Sky" however, seems intent on making itself into a multiplayer experience by requiring teamwork to pass certain obstacles, and can support up to 8 players in a single game. Expect more details to be revealed in the coming months about Chen's latest project.