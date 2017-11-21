'Skyrim' on Nintendo Switch Tips and Tricks: Gear Up Like Link Without Using Amiibo

Nintendo/Bethesda Softworks Promo image for the "Legend of Zelda" gears featured in the Nintendo Switch version of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim."

The Nintendo Switch version of "The Elders Scrolls V: Skyrim" was just recently launched, and it comes across as somewhat of a crossover between Bethesda's popular franchise and Nintendo's very own "The Legend of Zelda," as it allowed players to dress up like the latter's main protagonist Link in the game.

Of course, the easiest way to gather up Link's armor pieces is by purchasing the character's amiibo for "Skyrim." However, reports have recently come up with several ways to collect some of his gear without the amiibo.

To start, "Skyrim" players on Switch will have to initiate the Throat of the World quest that will bring players to the most elevated area within Tamriel. Upon reaching this point, they will find a chest that contains random gear which can be collected for free.

Players with amiibo can summon the chest by selecting amiibo from the side menu during the game. Meanwhile, those without the purchased amiibo support can still access the freebies by also going through the Throat of the World quest, but they will be required to go through a few extra steps.

According to reports, players must proceed to the High Hrothgar and let the Greybears guide them on how to use the Clear Skies shout. This will come in handy when making a path to reach the peak of the Tamriel mountain.

Players must then talk to Parrthurnax the dragon. Once the conversation is over, they should face the shrine and head to the left. As players climb higher, they will find a cave that houses the same chest that amiibo users can easily summon.

ComicBook reported that this chest will let players collect Link's Champion's Tunic and Hyrule Shield. Unfortunately, amiibo users still get the advantage since they can exclusively access the Master Sword.

Meanwhile, Polygon reminded players that even with the "Zelda" amiibo, opening the chest will not guarantee getting Link's gear at the first try. Since the amiibo can only be used once per day, players will have to keep coming back until they are presented with the three "Zelda" contents.