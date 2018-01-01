Dorei-ku Anime Official Site Title card for the upcoming Japanese psychological-drama anime series, "Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei - The Animation," also known as "Slave District: 23 Slaves and Me - The Animation," based on the manga series created by Shinichi Okada and Hiroto Ouishi.

A teaser video has been released for the upcoming Japanese psychological-drama anime series, "Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei - The Animation," along with some cast details and information on broadcast distribution.

The video, which was released on the series' YouTube channel, provides a glimpse of the device known as Slave Control Method (SCM), which gives its owner the ability to make any opponent into their slave. This will further complicate the lives of the 24 people who have decided to participate in a survival game for their own personal reasons.

Additionally, the video has also revealed two cast members. Hibiku Yamamura, who previously did the voice of Asuramaru in "Seraph of the End," will be providing the voice of the character named Eia Arakawa.

On the other hand, Ryouta Suzuki, who previously did the voice of the game character Hayashi in "Recovery of an MMO Junkie," will be doing the voice for Yuuga Ohta.

The series, which is also known as "Slave District: 23 Slaves and Me - The Animation," will be directed by Ryouichi Kuraya, for Zero-G and TNK. He will also be in charge of the series composition, while Junji Goto takes care of the character designs, and will also serve as the series' chief animation director.

"Dorei-ku" is based on a manga series created by Hiroto Ouishi, which was in turn inspired by a novel series written by Shinichi Okada. The two creators are currently collaborating on a sequel titled, "Dai Doreiku: Kimi to 1-Oku 3-Senban no Dorei," which has just released its second compiled book volume last month.

It has inspired a 2014 live-action film that starred former AKB48 member Sayaka Akimoto and actor-model Kanata Hongo, who rose to prominence with his role as Ryoma Echizen in the live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese sports anime, "Prince of Tennis."

"Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei - The Animation," will premiere sometime in April on Tokyo MX and BS11. It will also be streaming exclusively on Netflix Japan.