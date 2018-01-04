'Slender Man' Movie 2018: New Poster, Official Trailer Released

Facebook/SlenderManMovie Promotional image for 'Slender Man'

"Slender Man" will premiere later this year, and a new trailer and poster have been released in anticipation of the horror film's arrival.

The poster was exclusively revealed by IGN a couple of days ago. It shows the silhouette of the titular, supernatural character against what seems to be a moist window of sorts. His arms extend almost to the ground, though nothing else about the film is hinted at in the poster. Fans need not see his face because, as many know by now, Slender Man has a featureless head.

Sony Pictures Entertainment has also released the official trailer for the upcoming film. It opens with a girl standing outside a forest with tombstones. Three girls are then shown hanging out in what looks to be a cemetery. A series of unsettling and disturbing scenes then follow.

Towards the end of the trailer, a girl can be seen hiding behind a tree at night as she is stalked by the Slender Man. The trailer ends with a girl emerging from the woods as cops arrive at the scene. She appears to be catatonic. The camera pans down as she seems to cup her hands together as if to offer something. But, before anything else can be revealed, the clip goes black.

The legend of Slender Man started out as an Internet meme before becoming viral in 2009. And while many fans are excited to see the film, others have deemed it "absurd" and "extremely distasteful." According to The Hollywood Reporter, one such man is Bill Weier, the father of Anna Weier, who was one of the two 12-year-old girls who stabbed their classmate nearly to death in Wisconsin in 2014.

"It's absurd they want to make a movie like this. It's popularizing a tragedy is what it's doing. I'm not surprised, but in my opinion it's extremely distasteful. All we're doing is extending the pain all three of these families have gone through," Weier told the Associated Press.

"Slender Man" will premiere in U.S. cinemas on May 18, 2018.