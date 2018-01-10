'Slow Start' Episode 2 Spoilers: Can Hana Continue to Make Good Progress at Her New School?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice of life anime series, “Slow Start,” based on the four-panel manga series written and illustrated by Yuiko Tokumi.

Hana Ichinose's life at her new school has only just begun, and yet, she's already made more positive progress than she has expected. But with a secret she could not tell her new friends, how long can this good streak last on the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Slow Start"?

Hana's birthday also marked the day she entered another chapter in her life as a new high school student at the Hoshio Private Academy. She, however, felt very self-conscious over the fact that none of her former school friends were at the same school.

But this nervous feeling was eventually overcome by relief and delight when she managed to make three new friends: the very energetic Tamate Momochi, the tiny but also always hungry Kamuri Sengoku, and Eiko Tokura, who has a rather maternal personality. They all befriended Hana and even gave her small road safety tags as impromptu presents.

This came as a relief to both Hana and her parents. However, there is still a secret that Hana has yet to reveal to her new friends.

The synopsis for the upcoming second episode teases more school-related events, like sharing lunch boxes and taking on the challenge of a sports test. Will Hana's newfound friendship continue to thrive and be close enough for her to finally tell Tamate, Kamuri, and Eiko what's been bothering her? Or will the truth end up pushing them away instead?

The series is based on the four-panel manga written and illustrated by Yuiko Tokumi. It features the voice talents of Reina Kondo as Hana, Ayasa Ito as Tamate, Maria Naganawa as Kamuri and Tomomi Mineuchi as Eiko.

"Slow Start" airs on Saturdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also streamed in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.