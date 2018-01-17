'Slow Start' Episode 3 Spoilers: How Will Hana and Her New Friends Spend Time During Golden Week?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice of life anime series, “Slow Start,” based on the four-panel manga series written and illustrated by Yuiko Tokumi.

Hana Ichinose's new life at the Hoshio Private Academy continues to develop quite favorably on the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Slow Start."

Despite her initial anxiety about being in a completely new school environment, and the fact that she's a year older than everybody else, which she hopes to keep a secret, Hana's school life seems to have taken a turn for the better. On her first day, she quickly made three new friends, who even gave her impromptu presents for her birthday.

In the previous episode, it was revealed that she was late in enrolling into high school because of an ill-timed case of the mumps that forced her to miss out on all of her high school entrance examinations. She then had to wait an entire year before she could take the entrance exams and eventually enroll in Hoshio.

But will she really be able to keep this truth a secret for long? Will her new friends even be bothered by it should it one day be forced into the open?

The synopsis for the upcoming third episode reveals that it will be featuring Golden Week and how Hana and her friends will be spending it together. It seems that they will decide to hold a study session for the upcoming proficiency test on the final day of the holiday.

But will they really be able to study amidst all the potential distractions at Hana's house? How will each of them be spending the upcoming long holiday leading up to their planned study session? Will Hana still be able to hide the truth about her age, or could this be the episode that finally lays her deepest secret bare?

"Slow Start" airs on Saturdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.