Slow Start Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese slice-of-life comedy anime series, “Slow Start,” based on the four-panel manga series written and illustrated by Yuiko Tokumi.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese slice-of-life comedy anime series, "Slow Start."

The video, which was launched on the series' official Twitter account, previews the opening theme song, "ne! ne! ne!," which is performed by STARTails☆, a musical unit composed by voice actresses, Reina Kondo, Ayasa Ito, Tomomi Mineuchi, and Maria Naganawa, who will be providing the voices of the main characters Hana Ichinose, Tamate Momochi, Eiko Tokura, Kamuri Sengoku, respectively.

Other cast members include Manami Numakura as Kiyose Enami, Maaya Uchida as Hiroe Hannen, and M.A.O. as Shion Kyozuka.

The series is based on the Japanese four-panel manga series written and illustrated by Yuiko Tokumi. It debuted in Houbunsha's seinen manga magazine, "Manga Time Kirara," in 2013 and has since been published in four collective volumes, with a fifth one scheduled to be released on Jan. 27.

Hiroyuki Hashimoto is directing the anime adaptation for the Japanese animation studio A-1 Pictures, with Mio Inoue writing the series scripts. Masato Yasuno is in charge of designing the characters for animation.

The ending theme titled "Kaze no Koe wo Kikinagara (While Listening to the Wind's Voice)" is performed by Sangatsu no Phantasia, which is a Japanese pop creator project composed of a vocalist named Mia and several composers.

The series tells the story of a 16-year-old girl named Hana, who was a year late in enrolling in high school. And although nobody among her classmates knows of this fact, this matter is quite a big deal for her and she hopes to be able to catch up with everyone else eventually.

"Slow Start" premieres on Saturday, Jan. 6, late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the official site. Episodes will also be available in regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.