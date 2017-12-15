Smartphones in 2018 Will Likely Feature In-Display Fingerprint Scanners

REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch A person uses a sensor for biometric identification on a smartphone in Berlin, Germany October 16, 2015.

2018 could be the year when premium smartphones sport the much-awaited in-display fingerprint sensors, thanks to hardware developer Synaptics.

This week, Synaptics announced that "a top five OEM" will be starting the mass production of one of their newest products called Clear ID FS9500. The product line includes fingerprint sensors embedded in display panels which "magically activate in the display only when needed," according to the company's press release.

The release of optical in-display fingerprint sensors has been one of the anticipated developments in the smartphone industry. Despite Apple's pioneering facial recognition technology on the iPhone X, many still expect fingerprint sensors to be the staple biometric authentication system in upcoming mobile devices. So, the launch of the in-display fingerprint sensors is still relevant.

In Synaptics' announcement, the company cited several practical benefits of having a fingerprint scanner beneath the display panel. This included being able to unlock a device even when the user's fingers are "wet, dry and cold." The placement of the sensor in Clear ID FS9500 also ensures the device will be "durable, scratchproof and waterproof."

"In-display fingerprint technology allows users to securely unlock the device in situations including while it's sitting on the table, at any angle, or while in a car mount," Synaptics added.

Meanwhile, Synaptics also subtly commented on Apple's Face ID technology. While the company did not mention the iPhone maker, its statement mentioned: "Synaptics' Clear ID performance is twice as fast as 3D facial recognition and requires only one touch to access your smartphone."

The massive release of the Clear ID FS9500 also complements the trend of bezel-less smartphones without the need to remove front-facing fingerprint sensors.

Even though the placement of the fingerprint scanner at the back part of Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Note 8 devices is relatively a small compromise, a number of smartphones would still appreciate a sensor placed in a more convenient space at the front of the device.

While Synaptics did not specify which OEM was going to produce the Clear ID FS9500, The Verge suggested it could be Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Oppo/Vivo, or Xiaomi.