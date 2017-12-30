'Smash Bros. 4 Melee HD' Enters Public Beta

YouTube/4XM Still from the official trailer of "Smash 4 Melee HD's" public beta release.

Players can now start playing the beta release of the "Super Smash Bros. Melee HD" mod.

The port recently entered public beta and has promised to let players experience "Super Smash Bros. for Wii U" with a gameplay that heavily feels like "Super Smash Bros. Melee." This means players can expect to use familiar gameplay mechanics on the Wii that are similar to what was experienced when the game was played on the GameCube platform.

In the latest trailer that was released to announce the mod's public beta version, developers confirmed that the port will feature familiar techniques such as wavedashing, dash dancing, crouch canceling, L-canceling, jump canceling, regrabs, smash DI, ledge canceling, ledge hogging, melee pivots, platform canceling, and many more.

In the same video teaser, developers raised fans' expectations with the promise of letting them experience the combined gameplay elements of "Melee" and "Smash 4." They also confirmed that the mod will include the original roster of characters and that they have "reverted [them] to their old movesets." As for the new characters, it was announced that the mod will have both new and old mechanics alongside familiar melee combos on all fighters.

In the beta release changelog, developers also confirmed the addition of the Melee Air dodge which will allow players to use the moveset in any direction they want. Meanwhile, a list of game fixes have also been applied to the beta port.

In other related news, developers also announced a name change for their team following an internal discussion as well as feedback from fans. Earlier this week, they announced that instead of going by the name "Melee HD," they would be identified as 4XM.

In a post on their official sub-Reddit, a moderator explained: "After this mod has grown, we have also outgrown the name. It is no longer a name that represents us, and has some negative connotations that we'd like to avoid. Please, when referring to us, refer to us as 4xM from now on."

For fans who want to join the public beta of the mod, they can refer to the download links found in this Reddit thread.

Meanwhile, the people behind 4XM have yet to announce a release date for the mod's full version.