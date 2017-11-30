Snapchat News: New Update Now Recognizes Food, Pets, and Beaches

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson A billboard displays the logo of Snapchat above Times Square in New York.

Snapchat has subtly released a new batch of filters, which allows users to take photos of their pets and their food with the newly added special effects. The contextual filters began rolling out in the past few days and should be available to most Snapchat users.

According to Mashable, a Snapchat spokesperson has confirmed that the new filters were intentionally released and were not a result of random bugs that may have leaked that social media giant's upcoming plans. Aside from being able to recognize pets and food, the filters should also be able to offer contextual filters for concerts, beaches, and sports. As such, the filters will appear in the app's carousel, which should pop up after the photo has been snapped. Furthermore, the smart filters, which included the temperature, speed, and time indicators, are now available as stickers instead of showing on the carousel.

Further reports also reveal that a massive redesign of the app is in development. No release date has been announced as of yet, but fans can expect to have more information in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the augmented reality technology of Snapchat has taken to recognizing more objects, thereby increasing its library and aiding it in maintaining its position against its competition, such as Instagram and recently, Facebook.

In 2016, Snapchat has already filed a patent, which detailed how brands can ask the social media giant to have filters that can recognize their logo. Another patent has described how this can be done and what the result would look like, citing Nescafe and a coffee-themed filter as an example. Considering that the company recently released some disappointing results in their monthly reports, the chief executive officer Evan Spiegel has expressed his hopes that the massive redesign will encourage users to utilize the app for their social media needs.

Snapchat is now available in the App Store for iOS devices and in Google Play for Android devices.