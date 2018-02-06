Snapchat News: Recent Updates Add Option to Send Stories Via Text, Other Social Media Apps

REUTERS/Eric Thayer A portrait of the Snapchat logo in Ventura, California December 21, 2013.

Some of the latest updates to the photo and video-sharing platform Snapchat allow users to send their posts even to their friends who do not use or have the application. Meanwhile, Snapchat also launched its first-ever in-app store.

Snapchat has been known as a social media application where, technically, nothing lasts forever. The photos and videos posted as well as in-app conversations expire after 24 hours. This somehow created an exclusive Snapchat community.

However, in the latest updates issued for Snapchat users, developers seem to be changing the route they had taken as they add more options to share photos and videos posted or seen on Snapchat with friends by embedding a link in text messages, email, messaging apps, and other social media platforms.

To try this new feature, Snapchat users can proceed to the Discover page and look for an interesting story they might want to share with their friends. Once they have selected a story, they have to tap and hold its icon or tile and wait until a menu option pops up. After they press the "Share Story" button, another menu tray will appear where the user can select from an array of sharing methods.

It is also important to note that stories shared outside Snapchat will last much longer. So in the event that the receiver of the message fails to access the link right away, he or she has up to 30 days to view the Snapchat story.

However, not all Snapchat stories can be shared through this method. "It's just Official Stories, Our Stories and Search Stories. Users can share their stories on Snapchat with friends directly, or save to Memories, or to camera roll and then share in other ways," Snapchat told Independent.

Meanwhile, Snapchat users can share their own stories in several other ways. The service allows users to save photos and videos taken from the app on to their local drive or device storage. They can then choose whether to upload these on other social media sites or messaging apps.