Snapchat News: Update Allows Users to Share Stories; VP of Product To Leave Company

Reuters/Brendan McDermid/File Photo A Snapchat sign hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S. on January 23, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that Snapchat seems to be having a lot of activity lately as they have released a new update that will allow users to share their Stories outside of the platform. Furthermore, Snapchat's vice president has been confirmed to be leaving the company.

According to reports, the update is expected to boost the discoverability of Snapchat by allowing their users to share their Stories through e-mail or text message. They can now also embed the Stories in third-party websites, reminiscent to how Facebook posts and tweets can be embedded just about everywhere. Aside from boosting the discoverability, it could also lead to revenue growth for the company and attract more influencers on the platform. It is important to note that Snapchat Stories that were made by one user will disappear after 24 hours. But for those that were made by multiple users, the Stories will have 30 days of life.

Aside from the update, Snapchat has also revealed that their vice president of product Tom Conrad will be leaving the company and the tech industry in general.

"I started making software when I was 18 years old, and it's hard to believe I've been doing this for 30 years. It's time for me to put my energy outside of tech, into music, food, photography and things closer to art than entrepreneurship," Conrad tells TechCrunch. "It's easy to put these things off forever but I didn't want to wake up 10 years from now and not have explored these other passions of mine."

Snapchat's director of growth Jacob Andreou, who previously reported to Conrad will be stepping into his role at an executive level. No official title for Andreou has been revealed as of yet, but more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, SnapChat is now available for iOS and Android devices.