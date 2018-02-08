Snapchat News: Users 'Extremely' Disappointed on Latest Snapchat Update

Reuters/Dado Ruvic Snapchat users were outraged after an update caused the Snapchat template to be "extremely difficult" to navigate and use.

Snapchat users are not impressed with the new update to the Snapchat application.

Early this week, Snapchat users woke up to an updated app. Most of the features were shuffled around, causing confusion among most of the app users.

According to The Sun's information of the change of features, the update changed swiping functions. For example, when users swipe left, they will see a Friends page that allows chatting with friends, as well as viewing their Snapchat Stories. The publication also noted that the Friends panel is now backed by an algorithm that features people you chat with the most.

Because of this update, many Snapchat users were outraged and disappointed. Some users jokingly asked who were the ones in charge of the Snapchat update and who were responsible for the design.

Other users expressed their disbelief via Twitter by complaining about the difficulty in viewing and even finding stories, something which Snapchat should specialize in since it founded the very concept itself. This uproar on social media caused a lot of netizens to even go as far as saying they are "not using Snapchat" anymore.

One of Snapchat's spokespersons released a statement saying, "Updates as big as this one can take a little getting used to, but we hope the community will enjoy it once they settle in."

In order to comfort Snapchat users, several blogs and publications released strategic ways of avoiding the infamous Snapchat update. While Snapchat users cannot reverse the effects after getting the update, those who still have not upgraded can actually avoid it if they are careful. The best way to prevent this update is to simply turn off the automatic app updates in the smartphone's settings. This prevents any unnecessary updates such as the Snapchat one.

There are many comments and statements that bash the new Snapchat update, but the users will just have to get used and enjoy whatever the company made for them.