Snapchat To Introduce New Feature To Make It Available For Various Platforms

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson A billboard displays the logo of Snapchat above Times Square in New York.

Recent reports have revealed that social media giant, Snapchat, may be looking into expanding their customer reach as sources indicate that users might be able to post stories on any platform in the near future. Further reports indicate that this echoes the recent decisions of Twitter.

According to Cheddar, their sources told them that Snapchat has hired Rahul Chopra, the former Senior Vice President and Global Head of Video at News Corp, who recently was CEO of the media conglomerate's social data agency Storyful. They claim that this is in line with Snapchat's efforts of expanding their customer reach by introducing a new feature called "Stories Everywhere." This means that posting Snapchat stories may become possible over the web, as well as in other platforms. Furthermore, this could also mean that they will be introducing a dedicated video player that invites users to download the app.

The feature is still in the early stages of development, but the new executive is expected to fulfil the role and responsibility of how to generate more users by distributing the capabilities of the app in various platforms. Meanwhile, further reports indicate that this echoes the decisions of Twitter, who recently allowed users to embed tweets on various pages, which greatly increased usage of the social media site. Facebook and Instagram have yet to introduce the feature, which means that Snapchat is expected to have an advantage at least for a short period of time after the release of "Stories Everywhere."

Snapchat has yet to confirm or deny the claims of the sources and they have yet to release an official announcement. However, fans are expecting more information in the coming months, particularly if the feature is successfully developed. In the meantime, fans can enjoy the features of the social media app, as it is now available for iOS and Android users in the App Store and Google Play, respectively.