'Sneaky Pete' Season 3 News: Rumors About Renewal Could Be Confirmed Sooner Than Expected

"Sneaky Pete" has just come back for season 2 on Friday, March 9, with more goofy episodes of identity mix-ups and run-ins with gangsters. The show is already up with all the episodes on Amazon Prime, and fans who have marathoned the whole thing are now asking — will "Sneaky Pete" return for Season 3?

Marius (Giovanni Ribisi) is back and living his double life. The people, who think he is Pete — who is actually Marius' cellmate back in Season 1 — lay on the pressure on the poor guy. He's now being told to take a couple of thugs to "his" estranged mother, who the thugs believed stole millions from their boss, as Collider summed up the start of the new season.

Facebook/Sneaky Pete/Amazon Marius (Giovanni Ribisi), who is on the run from a vicious gangster, hides by assuming the identity of his prison cellmate, Pete, and takes cover with Pete's estranged family.

"I've heard murmurs, but we don't know if we're gonna be picked up or not," Ribisi noted in an earlier interview when asked on the chances of a "Sneaky Pete" season 3.

"We'll see what happens, I guess," he added.

In all likelihood, it won't take long to see if Amazon will be ordering an entire season's worth of new episodes. The last time the show was renewed for a new season, Amazon has quickly decided by calling up for more "Sneaky Pete" less than a week after the season 1 has debuted last year, as Variety noted at the time.

Season 1 of "Sneaky Pete" had the critics raving, with an overall consensus at Rotten Tomatoes calling it "Suspenseful, smart, and terrifically cast, Sneaky Pete is part dramedy, part crime caper, and all in all entertaining." Season 2 is currently climbing at 83 percent, and if it does somewhere even close to the debut episodes, Amazon could quickly make up its mind about a season 3.