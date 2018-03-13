Facebook/SneakyPeteTV Promotional image for 'Sneaky Pete'

The second season of "Sneaky Pete" just came to a close, and fans are already wondering what to expect from a potential next cycle.

Amazon has yet to announce a renewal order for "Sneaky Pete," though it is believed that the show's chances are good considering historical data. After the first season of the series was released, it only took the streaming service less than a week before renewing it for another set of episodes. It also helps that the show has quite a loyal fan following, as well as positive reviews from critics.

As for what the next season could have in store for viewers, showrunner Graham Yost admitted to TVLine that no plot details have been set in stone yet. However, he was also optimistic about shedding more light on Carly (Libe Barer) and her parents.

"I'll be really honest: When the season is over, we don't think about it," he said. "We're not yet gearing up to try and solve the question of what happens next, but I would guess that Carly and the true story of what happened to her parents will be in Season 3, if there is such a thing."

"Sneaky Pete" is about a conman named Marius (Giovanni Ribisi) who masquerades as Pete, his cellmate when he was in prison, in an effort to hide from a gangster. As Pete, Marius gets acquainted with Pete's family, who are unaware of the identity theft.

However, the season 2 finale saw Julia (Marin Ireland) possibly learning of Marius' con and learning the truth. When asked whether the show would continue should Pete's real identity come out to the whole clan, Yost revealed that it could go two ways.

"It's central to the premise, and the question is, if Julia finds out, is she the only person who finds out?" he said, with the reminder that Julia may end up not learning the truth should Bagwell (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) decide not to tell her.

As for Bryan Cranston, who was the main villain in season 1, Yost revealed that it was a "conscious decision" not to have him appear in the recently released cycle. Although they did think about having him cameo, he explained that it "would have accelerated the pace of the whole series a little too fast."