SNES Classic Stocks Available at Toys 'R Us, Best Buy

The SNES Classic is returning to retail store shelves starting this past weekend — at least until stocks last. The miniature remake of the classic console will be available on Best Buy and Toys 'R Us.

Best Buy has earlier announced a restock of the retro consoles on its stores for Saturday, Nov. 25, as the retail chain posted as a blog update last week. These units will be available in stores only, so online stocks will remain as they are.

Facebook/Nintendo Retailers including Best Buy and Tors R' Us will have the SNES Classic available in stores again.

These units will be limited in quantity, too, and will be sold only on a first come, first served basis, through a ticketing process offered in every Best Buy stores. There will only be enough tickets as there are units in stock, and they will be limited to one per customer, too.

That was on Saturday, so there's a good chance that units in the more popular Best Buy outlets will have run out by now. Fortunately, Toys 'R Us is also running a re-stock of the mini retro console this Cyber Monday, Nov. 27.

As posted on their blog, Toys 'R Us outlets will be running a Cyber Week promo, which includes, among other things, an inventory refresh of the SNES Classic starting Monday. Like the case with Best Buy, Toys 'R Us also made clear that these systems are available only on a first come, first serve basis, according to Comicbook.

The SNES Classic is also being sold on eBay at much higher prices than the suggested retail price of $80, for those desperate enough to shell out more to get one. The retro console comes with 21 pre-installed SNES games, including classics like the first "Super Mario Kart" and "Street Fighter II."

The SNES Classic comes with two retro-styled controllers and an HDMI cable to hook the unit up to any HD TV.