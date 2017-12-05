Snooki Reveals Why Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Won't Be Appearing on Upcoming 'Jersey Shore' Revival

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Snooki, from reality TV series "Jersey Shore," arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi spoke out regarding Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's absence from the upcoming "Jersey Shore" revival.

After MTV had announced that they would be bringing back their much-loved show, "Jersey Shore," along with its original cast, Snooki finally reveals why Sammi Giancola won't be returning for the new show. While discussing their upcoming reunion show on her podcast series with Joey Camasta, "It's Happening with Snooki & Joey," the 30-year-old reality star made mention as to why Giancola will not be a part of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," and it definitely involves another "Jersey Shore" star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

"Everyone's asking why Sammi's not doing it. You have to ask her that. I'm not gonna speak for her. But Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn't want to jump back into that drama if it does happen," Snooki said.

When MTV revealed the all-new "Jersey Shore" series, the network announced the following cast members: Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

Fans immediately noticed the exemption of Giancola's name, and there are those who were able to quickly deduce that her absence might have something to do with her chaotic past with her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Snooki herself even admitted how hard it had been for the two when they filmed the series many years ago saying, "Honestly, filming the show, Jersey Shore, back then ... it was so crazy. It took a toll on you. It was very emotional. And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn't want that anymore."

According to Snooki, Giancola is completely happy in the relationship she is currently in and that she doesn't want things to become awkward by living with her ex. Furthermore, the mother of two confessed that Giancola's mind could still be changed.