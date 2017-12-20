Snoop Dogg Retaliates on George Zimmerman's Threat vs Jay-Z

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Snoop Dogg performs during the Express Rocks concert series at Harry O's in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2011.

Snoop Dogg recently responded to the threats that George Zimmerman reportedly made against fellow hip-hop artist Jay-Z.

Zimmerman made headlines in 2012 when he was arrested for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old African-American teenager Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida.

Jay-Z is a producer of a docuseries that focuses on the story of Martin's shooting titled "Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story."

Recently, Zimmerman told The Blast that a production crew went to his relatives' homes and "harassed" them for an interview.

However, according to the report, Zimmerman refused to specify how his family was harassed by the docuseries crew that was purportedly led by executive producer Michael Gasparro.

In the same interview with The Blast, Zimmerman reportedly said he would "beat" Jay-Z and feed those who want to put his family on camera for the docuseries to an alligator. The "4:44" rapper did not appear to be with the production team during the said incident.

Zimmerman also made a reference to the fatal shooting of Martin in the interview, saying: "I know how to handle people who f*** with me, I have since February 2012."

This prompted Snoop Dogg to respond to the news. Through Instagram, the hip-hop icon shared a screenshot of the report with the caption: "If one hair on jays hair is touched that's when the revolution will [be] televised."

Snoop Dogg also criticized "the system" for allegedly letting Zimmerman get away with murder.