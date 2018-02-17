Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Going Strong Despite Criticism

YouTube/ E! Entertainment Screenshot of Scott Disick from a promo video for E!'s reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

Things are going great for romantic couple Sofia Richie and Scott Disick. After a lovely Valentine's Day, the pair were spotted in Calabasas, and it looks like Disick is in the middle of production for an upcoming "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" episode.

Richie, 19, shared a photo of her and Disick, 34, together in her Instagram with the caption, "Happy Valentines Babe." Fans of the young model and the television personality went crazy over the photo and with how things are going between the two.

Instagram/ SofiaRichie Fashion model Sofia Richie

Despite the two dating for almost a year now, some people are not happy with the relationship. A lot of people raised their eyebrows on the said relationship, given the age gap between them. One of those people who are not quite on board is Disick's ex-lover Kourtney Kardashian.

According to a People source, Kourtney's reaction after finding out about Richie and Disick dating "was not positive." The insider said, "The initial reaction from Kourtney when she found out that Scott was dating Sofia was not positive. Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn't get it."

However, despite all the criticism, it seems that the couple are going strong. Last Thursday, the two were spotted in a mall, and on Friday, they were seen in the city of Calabasas. Also, despite Kourtney not happy with their romantic involvement, it appears that Disick is still tight with the Kardashian - Jenner family because he continues to be a part of their television show.

In fact, Disick was recently spotted with Kourtney's mother and television star Kris Jenner at an art gallery in Hollywood. According to the Daily Mail, the two were in the middle of shooting for an episode for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."