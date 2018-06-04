Sofia Richie Reportedly Dumps Scott Disick Due to Infidelity Rumors

Instagram/sofiarichie Fashion model and Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie

More than a year after they started seeing each other, Sofia Richie finally ended her relationship with Scott Disick because of his rumored infidelity, and her father seemed to be happy about it.

A source reportedly told E! News that the 19-year-old fashion model dumped the 35-year-old reality star on Friday. According to the source, Richie decided to break up with him after the photos of his alleged cheating that were taken in Wyoming had been released.

"She couldn't take it anymore. Scott has been off the rails recently and is not in a good place. He goes in waves of partying really hard and then will have his good days and it's just very toxic behavior. It's very up and down," the source stated.

Reports about Disick's infidelity began after TMZ claimed that he was flirting with a mystery woman during the listening party for Kanye West's new album "Ye" in Jackson Hole. The report said that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was telling the other guests that he and Richie were no longer together.

Us Weekly also reported that Richie first learned that he cheated on her when he was in Miami after their romantic trip in St. Barts to celebrate his birthday in late May. They reportedly had problems in their relationship because of it, but they tried to work things out. However, the incident in Wyoming served as the last straw.

The source also claimed that her father, singer Lionel Richie, gave her an ultimatum when she told him that her boyfriend cheated on her. "He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he's extremely toxic for her," the source also said.

The insider also revealed that the "Hello" singer already put his feet down and demanded her to sever her ties with the reality star.

The source claimed that Sophia and her father are very close, which is why Disick cannot do anything even if he still has feelings for her because her father forbids her to talk to him. According to the source, she is upset with the situation but plans to stick with her family and her father since she knows that it is the right thing to do because of their current circumstances.

However, another source told People that the relationship may not be really over since they always patch things up after their big fights.

"They've broken up multiple times since they started dating and always ended up back together," the source also said. "No one would be surprised if they're out again together in a few days or weeks," the insider added.

Another source agreed, saying that Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend and father of her three children appeared to be unconcerned about the break up because he believes that she could still change her mind and take him back.

The estranged couple first sparked dating rumors after being spotted together in Cannes in late May 2017. Disick also dated other girls after his breakup with Kardashian, including actress Bella Thorne.