Sofia Richie Reunites With Boyfriend Scott Disick in L.A. Hotspot

(Photo: Facebook/KUWTK) Featured in the image is reality television personality Scott Disick.

Sofia Richie recently had a date with boyfriend Scott Disick.

After spending some time apart, Richie has reunited with Disick in Los Angeles. The couple was photographed having a romantic date night at sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu on Friday. Richie opted for a laid-back look with her white turtleneck and blue Balenciaga jeans. Meanwhile, the reality star wore a black hoodie with "Playboy" written in front of it.

The 19-year-old had just returned from London where she announced her ambassadorship for the cosmetic brand Nip + Fab. She also did a photo shoot during her stay. Upon arriving at the airport in Los Angeles on Friday, the blonde beauty showed off her toned abs in a black crop top.

While Richie was in London, her beau was filming scenes for his show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" with Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Disick is famously known for dating Kourtney Kardashian. They have three kids together: sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, and daughter Penelope, 5. Like Disick, Kardashian has already moved on from their split with 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Disick has been very open about his feelings toward his new girlfriend. "Scott is telling friends that he's in love with her," said the insider. "They are still going very strong."

It also helps that the youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie feels the same. "She is so into Scott," Richie's close friend told the media outlet. "She has been for a while."

Richie and Disick first fueled romance rumors in May when they were seen getting extra close to each other during a trip to Cannes. Since then, they have been photographed looking cozy together in multiple outings. They have traveled to various places including Miami, Italy, Santa Barbara and Cabo.