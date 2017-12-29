REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Alden Ehrenreich poses at the premiere of "Hail, Caesar!" in Los Angeles, California February 1, 2016. The movie opens in the U.S. on February 5.

Recently, a supposed movie poster surfaced and was thought to be one of the first previews to the cast of "Solo: A Star Wars Movie." However, producers Disney and Lucasfilm immediately shut the image down, saying it was not an official release and they did not create the material.

An unofficial "Star Wars" Twitter page recently shared what looked like a movie poster for "Solo: A Star Wars Movie" on social media. According to the page, the supposed leaked image was originally from a Russian website. The image showed the lead characters in their presumed movie costumes, and some reports commented that it looked too "polished" to be just a simple fan art.

But according to Slash Film, Disney and Lucasfilm have denied that the image was created by one of their artists. It was also suggested that it might have been made by a third-party movie distributor to be used as promotional material for the upcoming film for its premiere abroad.

The said image showed the young Han Solo portrayed by Alden Ehrenreich, along with Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and the characters played by Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke.

Glover will portray the young Lando Calrissian. Meanwhile, Clarke will be taking on the role of a new character named Kira, and to this day, there is very little known about the latter's origin and story.

Not seen in the unofficial movie poster was actor Woody Harrelson. As reported before, he will be playing the role of young Han Solo's mentor and an outlaw.

Many fans might have believed that the image was indeed a leaked official representation of the film since producers have yet to release any poster or trailer for "Solo: A Star Wars Movie." However, based on Disney and Lucasfilm's tradition of handling movie promotions, moviegoers can expect to wait a few more months before they can get an official sneak peek.

Meanwhile, the closest teaser fans can get for now are some behind-the-scenes photos shared by the latest director to handle the movie, Ron Howard. In some of his social media posts, Howard shared pictures of him in front of several monitors, giving fans a glimpse of a movie scene.

"Solo: A Star Wars Movie" is slated to premiere in the United States on May 25, 2018.