'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Expected to Fail, Claims Disney Insider

It hasn't been a smooth ride for the standalone movie "Solo: A Star Wars Story" when it comes to filming. Following the firing of its original directors and the ongoing reshoots, an insider from Disney claims the studio isn't expecting much from the film.

Reuters Alden Ehrenreich plays Han Solo in "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

The source identified the problems in making "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Apart from the director changes, the film also had problems in the "unworkable" script and the lead star playing young Han Solo.

"The lead actor, Alden Ehrenreich, can't act, and they had a dialogue coach on hand for all of his scenes," the source said." On top of that, the script is unworkable," the source pressed on, adding, "Disney is bracing themselves for the Han Solo movie to bomb."

This isn't the first time that reports of Ehrenreich's doubtful acting abilities surfaced. Disney apparently hired acting coaches on the set to help with his performance.

The actor, however, previous worked with big named stars in his fledging career. His credits included "Blue Jasmine" with Cate Blanchett, "Beautiful Creatures" with Jeremy Irons and Viola Davis, and "Hail! Caesar" with George Clooney.

Meanwhile, director Ron Howard has reportedly been taking more re-shoots than originally intended for "Solo: A Star Wars Story," according to actor Paul Bettany in an interview. Howard needed to fix the film so that its story becomes more cohesive after Disney fired the former directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Disney hired Howard in October, just as principal photography wrapped up.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" features the iconic character Han Solo and his beginnings as a rogue smuggler before meeting Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The film also features Woody Harrelson as Solo's mentor (Beckett), Emilia Clarke (Kira), Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Thandie Newton in unnamed roles.

"Empire Strikes Back" screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan and his Jon wrote the screenplay to "Solo: A Star Wars Story." The movie will premiere in theaters on May 25, 2018.