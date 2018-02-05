'Solo: A Star Wars Story' First-Look Trailer Premieres During 2018 Super Bowl

Disney/LucasFilm The first-look trailer premiered last Sunday during Super Bowl LII.

The first-look trailer for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" was launched on Sunday's Super Bowl LII.

A trailer for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" has been released during the Super Bowl LII. The trailer teased a few moments that lead to the titular character — played by Alden Ehrenreich — owning the Millenium Falcon, as well as meeting his greatest ally, Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo).

In the trailer, it appears that Han was already interviewing to enter the Empire army. When the uniformed man asks him "which branch" of the army Han is "interested in joining," he offers a bold answer.

"I'm going to be a pilot. Best in the galaxy," Han responds.

The trailer also showed appearances from Emilia Clarke as Kira, Woody Harrelson as Beckett, and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. Aside from them, Warwick Davis, Paul Bettany, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will also appear in the film, E! News confirmed.

The official synopsis for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" was already released, and it teases the notorious life of Han years before he joined the Rebellion.

"Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story,' an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes," the synopsis reads.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is directed by Ron Howard, after Phil Lord and Chris Miller left in June 2017 due to creative differences. The script was written by the father-and-son team of Lawrence and Jon Kasdan.

The film will be released on the same day that marks the 41st anniversary of "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," where Harrison Ford first appeared as Han Solo.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" hits theaters on May 25.