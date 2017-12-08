'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Latest News, Rumors: Trailer to Be Revealed Soon?

Facebook/StarWars Ron Howard was hired to take over where Phil Lord and Christopher left off.

Is "Solo: A Star Wars Story" finally going to reveal the film's trailer?

The "Star Wars" spin-off film centered around the character Han Solo may have experienced a number of setbacks, but it seems like it is ready to reveal its first official trailer as per fired director Chris Miller. LucasFilms had previously fired Chris Miller alongside Phil Lord after working on the spin-off film for months; however, it's looking like the former still knows something that's about to happen with the film.

People who follow Chris Miller on Twitter would know that the director isn't all that active on social media, but a few hours ago, he set aside a few seconds of his time to post a message on the platform saying, "Something is coming." While his message may not have said a lot about what exactly is coming, "Star Wars" fans quickly deduced that this may have to be something connected to the "Solo: A Star Wars Story" film.

With "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" set to be released in a couple of days, it won't be surprising if the company decides to release a trailer for the Han Solo spin-off. Given that Chris Miller himself has worked on the film in the past prior to his termination, this theory may not be that far off. Also, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is set to be released this coming May 2018 but so far, no footage from the film has been revealed and given the reputation of the "Star Wars" franchise let alone the magnitude of its films, this is highly unusual.

However, it is also possible that Miller's post could be related to an entirely different film: "The Flash." It is believed that Chris Miller and Phil Lord are in talks of directing the upcoming DC film "The Flash" starring Ezra Miller. So Miller's post could be about them being announced as the directors of "The Flash."