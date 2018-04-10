'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Movie News: Han Solo Begins Smuggler Life in New Trailer

Facebook/starwarsmovies Promo poster for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' movie

A new trailer for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" has been released.

The promo trailer showed the young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) begin his smuggling profession with friend Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) after being commissioned by crime lord Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) for their first major job.

Watch the new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story and see it in theaters on May 25. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/vItGnE5G11 — Star Wars (@starwars) April 9, 2018

However, they will not work alone. The pair will get some assistance from the mysterious woman named Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke), who told him: "You're after something. Is it revenge? Money? Or is it something else." The "Game of Thrones" star described her character in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in February, saying that Qi'ra uses several personalities for one major goal. "She has a couple of guises, but essentially she is just fighting to stay alive," Clarke stated. This means that moviegoers must be wary of Qi'ra's real intention. "If you've got a really glamorous lady in a really sordid environment, you kind of know the glamor is hiding a few rough roads," she also said. They will also get some help Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson), who will also serve as his mentor. When described by film director Ron Howard, Tobias will serve as Han's father-figure in the movie. "Tobias Beckett really shapes Han more than anybody, as Han comes to believe that in a lawless time, he needs a moral code," he also said. As they set off to fulfill their mission, Han will visit the infamous smuggler named Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), who will try to intimidate Han by bragging that everything that Han had heard about him is true. It also seems like he is the one who first showed Han the iconic Millenium Falcon spacecraft. While driving the legendary spacecraft, the young Han blurted out a familiar catchphrase when he said, "I've got a really good feeling about this!" The trailer also showed several exciting space battle scenes, the fight against the Empire, as well as a closer look at the center of the galaxy's criminal underworld. It also showcased a heart-stopping moment when Han saved Chewbacca from a rock that almost smashed his head when they were both hanging for their lives while riding on a fast-moving train. Based on the trailer, the upcoming "Solo: A Star Wars Story" will have a lighter and more comedic vibe compared to other standalone "Star Wars" movie like the 2016-released "Rogue One," particularly in the scenes showing the banters between Han and Chewbacca. One of the scenes showed that Han was taking flying instruction from the Wookie. The young smuggler asked him how he learned to fly, which was answered by an inaudible sound from Chewbacca. But Han managed to understand what his friend said and answered that he looks a lot younger than his actual age — 190 years old. "Solo: A Star Wars Story" also stars "Westworld" cast member Thandie Newton as Val and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Lando's droid assistant L3-37. Howard also mentioned in a Twitter post that film director Jon Favreau is also included in the casting line-up as the voice of a "very cool and important alien character" who will be featured in the movie.

Wondering why we r all together? @Jon_Favreau is voicing a very cool & important alien character for #HanSolo Flattered & fortunate I could pull him away from his #LionKing directing duties https://t.co/W5N7YoAlq6 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) February 14, 2018

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is slated to premiere in theatres on Friday, May 25.