'Solo: A Star Wars Story' News: Everything To Know

Shortly after the release of "The Last Jedi," fans have already begun to clamor for reports on "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Recent reports have revealed that there are several speculations as to why it has mostly been a mystery and how critics seem to be convinced that a trailer might debut during this year's Super Bowl.

According to reports, director Ron Howard's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" seems to be the most kept under wraps film as the fans have yet to receive so much as a photo from the production team. So far, the details that are already known about the film is that it is a project under Lucasfilm and that Alden Ehrenreich will be starring as the iconic smuggler Hans Solo. Meanwhile, Donald Glover will be portraying Lando Calrissian. Other than these facts, the team behind the highly anticipated film has worked doubly hard to prevent any details from leaking out.

Further reports indicate that the trailer for the film might debut during this year's Super Bowl, which is one of the most publicized events. Considering that "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is a little more than four months away from its scheduled premiere, critics are expecting that at the very list, the team might be releasing a photo or a teaser in the coming weeks. Regardless, further details on the film reveal that the plot will be centering around Hans Solo's past where he meets his future co-pilot, Chewbacca. The music is composed by John Powell, while Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan are in charge of the screenplay.

The lack of details may not last for long as the film nears its release date. "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is scheduled to land in theaters on May 25. In the meantime, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.