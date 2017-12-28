Facebook/StarWars Plot details for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" revealed in a magazine issue.

Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios have been doing a great job of keeping plot details for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" under wraps. However, a preview of an upcoming issue of Empire Magazine leaked plot details for the upcoming "Star Wars" spin-off.

A page from the latest issue of Empire Magazine to come out features a compiled list of plot points of "Solo: A Star Wars Story," some of them provided by the franchise screenwriter himself, Lawrence Kasdan, Comic Book reports.

The page revealed five plot points of the film. The first one was about the film featuring "a different Solo." According to Kasdan's previous statement, Alden Ehrenreich's Solo will have a very different attitude given his age.

"You have to imagine him in his early twenties. What was he like before he hardened up? ... Before he put on this cynical coat? What got him there?" Kasdan teased.

Another plot point was "training," creating speculation that Solo's time at the Imperial Academy at Carida will be featured in the spin-off. Another reason to feature his training at the academy is that it brought him to meet Chewbacca when he rescued him from an Imperial Officer.

"Smuggling" was also provided as a plot point, since director Ron Howard previously teased a photo of a mine shaft on Twitter with the caption, "Spicey?" This could be referring to a spice mine in Kessel, where Solo himself will get involved in a smuggling mission.

Although many fans of the "Star Wars" franchise are both excited and curious to see the upcoming "Solo" film, Walt Disney Studios is already expecting the film to flop, Screen Geek reports.

"Disney is bracing themselves for the Han Solo movie to bomb. ... The lead actor, Alden Ehrenreich, can't act, and they had a dialogue coach on hand for all of his scenes. On top of that, the script is unworkable. It's going to be a car crash," a source disclosed.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is slated to premiere on May 25, 2018.