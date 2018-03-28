'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Spoilers: More Characters Are Returning to Canon

Disney/Lucasfilm Alden Ehrenreich on the official poster for "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Elements from "Star Wars" Legends, a.k.a. everything that Disney regarded as non-canon after they acquired the franchise, will be brought back for Han Solo's spinoff film.

According to a new report by Movieweb, characters that debuted in the 1978 novel by Alan Dean Foster titled "Splinter of the Mind's Eye," which is designed to be the direct written sequel to "A New Hope," will be featured in the film.

These alien creatures are no other than the Mimbanites, who are described to have green skin and pointy hair. Their home is the planet Mimban, which will apparently be the place where Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo and Chewbacca find themselves trapped in and captured by Imperial Mudtroopers in "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

While the spinoff will be first in the "Star Wars" canon to bring the planet and its citizens to the silver screen, those who watched the hit animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" will probably remember them being referenced in the first season, which aired a decade ago.

Other than that, the Mimbanites have not fully made their way to the screens yet, that is until "Solo: A Star Wars Story" of course. Although the group almost ended up being among the first ones fans of the franchise would have ever seen in the galaxy far, far away seeing as Mimban was planned to be one of the Bog Planets in "A New Hope."

This obviously did not pan out, and instead of scrapping the idea, Mimban was used in "Splinter of the Mind's Eye" as the planet where Luke and Leia were stranded in.

The Mimbanites will be joining Tag and Bink in their trip out of the "Star Wars" Legends vault. The latter duo played by writer Jon Kasdan and Toby Hefferman, will be in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" as well, officially joining canon.

While this might give nostalgic "Star Wars" fans who want more Legends to canon another reason to check out the spinoff, there is no denying its imminent launch has been bogged down by a lot of production issues that began with the firing of directors Phil and Lord Miller.

Ron Howard was brought in by Disney to take over, and according to an unnamed minor actor in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" that spoke to Vulture, he got the job done way faster than the duo, who wanted multiple takes (as many as 30) for one scene as opposed to Howard good with two or three.

The source also shed more light on the report that an acting coach had to be hired for Ehrenreich to better channel the Han Solo that fans know and love.

"Trying to mimic Harrison Ford is really tough," the source said explaining why such a need arose. "Lucasfilm wanted something very specific: copying someone else. Alden's not a bad actor — just not good enough," he went on to say.

The source said that the coaching actually helped because his acting for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" after the acting session became "more relaxed" and more "Harrison-like."

Despite this, many fans are still worried about his performance in the film. While the trailer embedded below was admittedly promising, for a lot of people, it is still tough to watch another actor play the iconic smuggler-turned-galactic hero. While it is not the only issue that they have with the spinoff, it certainly is a big one.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" opens on May 25.