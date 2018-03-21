'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Spoilers: This Legacy Character Is Reportedly Coming Back

Disney/Lucasfilm Alden Ehrenreich on the official poster for "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

There is one legacy character not looking to pass up joining the action in the upcoming spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story," if a new report is anything to go by.

A source close to the production recently revealed to The Sun that Jabba the Hutt, one of the most powerful gangsters the galaxy far, far away has ever seen, will appear in "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

"It's a huge secret, but Jabba is returning to the 'Star Wars' universe. Fans will learn why Han ended up owing him so much money," the source claimed.

Of course, this is a reference dating all the way to the original trilogy. Jabba the Hutt put a bounty on Han Solo's head after he failed to pay what he owed him.

It was never revealed what exactly put the then-smuggler deep in debt with the feared slug-like criminal in the first place, but this will no longer be a mystery come "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

As fans know, having associated himself with Han Solo had more catastrophic results for Jabba as it was for the former getting the latter's help so it will be interesting to learn what the deal between the two that will lead to the thug's ultimate doom really was about.

Disney apparently wants another legacy character to appear in a new movie, which just so happens to be "Solo: A Star Wars Story," after Yoda was brought back for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Jabba the Hutt's potential appearance in the spinoff does not come as a surprise because of his direct connection Han Solo, to be played by Alden Ehrenreich in the movie. Apart from Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett is also expected to pop up.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" opens on May 25.