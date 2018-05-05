'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Tickets Go on Sale, Now Outselling 'Black Panther'

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" movie tickets have just come up for sale, and the "Star Wars" spin-off is already setting records right out of the gate. Within less than 24 hours, "Solo" ticket sales have already doubled the presales of Marvel's "Black Panther" movie.

Movie tickets for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" has just been made available on midnight, eastern time on Friday, May 4, and pre-sale records for the movie is already just second to "Avengers: Infinity War" among 2018 releases as of this time, as CNet pointed out.

Disney/LucasFilms "Solo: A Star Wars Story" movie tickets have gone on sale early Friday, May 4, with the first preview showings of the movie set to take place on May 24 in selected theaters..

The date of the presale also coincides with what is now considered the unofficial "Star Wars" holiday, on May 4, as The Verge noted. On Friday midnight as of eastern time, major chains have started selling tickets for "Solo: A Star Wars Story," including Alamo Drafthouse, MAC, Cinemark and IMAX.

Tickets were made available via online sellers like Atom Tickets, Fandango and Movietickets.com, as well. These pre-sale tickets also seem to have showing slots earlier than usual as well - some of the tickets sold were for evening of Thursday, May 24.

Presale progress for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" has already surpassed Marvel's presale blockbuster "Black Panther" in less than a day, and the special promos with every "Solo" movie ticket purchase seem to have helped.

AMC theaters, for example, will be giving away exclusive items like a button set, poster, and replica dice just like the one featured in the movie, along with some popcorn. Cinemark venues are also giving out free popcorn as well to "Solo" presale ticket holders, along with a poster and novelty buttons.