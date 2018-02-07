'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Trailer Overview: Receives Positive Feedback From Fans

Facebook/starwarsmovies Promotional poster for the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

The first full trailer for the highly anticipated film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" was recently released to the delight of the fans of the long-running space opera movie franchise. What makes the trailer release more exciting is the fact that the creators of the film have successfully kept much of the details under wraps.

The trailer has a running time of a minute and a half, and starts off with Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) briefly narrating his backstory. As it turns out, Han always had a penchant for petty smuggling, and admits that he was in the game at the early age of 10. In addition to that, he also reveals that he was kicked out of flight school, but passionately yearns to become the "best pilot in the galaxy."

Furthermore, the trailer shows a healthy amount of exciting chase scenes between land-based vehicles and space ships. The feedback that the trailer received has been mostly positive, since most people were initially worried about the film due to original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller exiting the project after butting heads with Lucas Arts due to creative differences. The paid left in the middle of its production, and was replaced by critically acclaimed director, Ron Howard.

On top of that, some have doubted the need for a Han Solo movie in the first place, even if it would tackle the origins of the suave space pirate. The story will focus mainly on the earlier years of Han and his friends, Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Emilia Clarke, who is most popular for her role as Daenerys in the HBO television series "Game of Thrones," will also be in the film along with Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, and Thandie Newton.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is scheduled to be released on May 25.