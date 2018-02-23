'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Updates: Donald Glover Hints Spinoff Will Be "More Fun"

Facebook/starwarsmovies Promotional poster for the film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story.'

Actor Donald Glover believed that "Solo: A Star Wars Story" will stand out among all the other movies under the epic "Star Wars" movie franchise.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 34-year-old actor who plays the role of the younger version of Lando Calrissian in the soon-to-be-released spinoff film expressed his excitement for the movie.

According to Glover, the Han Solo-centric spinoff will be "a lot more fun" compared to the other films in the sci-fi saga franchise.

"All the Star Wars are fun, but [with] this movie, we know what's gonna happen ... we know they're not gonna die. We know what happens, but how we get there is the crux of it, so we're allowed to have a lot more fun than in the other movies, where you have to deal with a lot of lineage and what's going to happen," the actor stated. "I think this movie's just a fun, summer film. I'm really excited about it."

On the other hand, the film's screenplay writer Jon Kasdan told Entertainment Weekly that it will not be like the other "Star Wars" film. "[Solo] has that flavor of a crime world that has weirdness and surprise and people stumbling into things — and other people very intentionally getting into [trouble]," he said.

Aside from Glover, the upcoming "Solo: A Star Wars Story" will feature Alden Ehrenreich as the young version of Harrison Ford's iconic character Han Solo. They will be joined by Woody Harrelson as Han's mentor Tobias Beckett, Emilia Clarke as the mysterious Qi'ra, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Lando's droid companion L3-37, as well as Joonas Suotamo as Han's legendary Wookie sidekick Chewbacca.

Paul Bettany will also portray the role of the crime lord named Dryden Vos, which was originally played by Michael K. Williams. The latter was removed from the casting because he was not able to return to the film for its reshoots.

The "Solo: A Star Wars Story" will debut in theaters on May 25.