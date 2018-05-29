Some NFL Players Plan to Sit Out Season Until Kaepernick, Reid Sign, Report Says

Some NFL players are reportedly considering sitting out of the season until Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick are back on the rosters. There has been a complicated situation tied to the two players and team owners, to the point that Kaepernick filed a grievance against the league alleging a collusion to keep him out of a team.

According to The Intercept columnist Shaun King, "star" NFL players have said to him that they are thinking about sitting out the season, presumably in protest against the "de facto ban" on Reid and Kaepernick, according to a recent tweet from the writer on Monday.

YouTube/Amnesty International Colin Kaepernick gave a powerful speech in Amsterdam when he received Amnesty International's Ambassador of Conscience Award 2018. His former teammate and close friend, Eric Reid, was present at the ceremony and handed him the award.

In addition, these players are reportedly about to try to get one-fourth of the league's players to sit out with them as well.

Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2016, the year he sparked a widespread protest movement in the NFL when he first sat, then knelt during the national anthem played during games. According to the player, he was doing it to promote awareness about police brutality and racial discrimination.

Reid, a long-time teammate of Kaepernick for four years, was among the first to join him in his kneeling protests.

Kaepernick later hit free agency after voiding his deal with the 49ers earlier in March last year. As a free agent, there's been some evidence that several teams considered him a starting-caliber quarterback — even then, he remained unsigned as Bleacher Report recapped the complicated situation.

The former 49ers QB, as well as Reid later on, filed grievances against the league for what they claim to be a conspiracy between teams to keep them out of the NFL, presumably for their public protests.

Pxhere The NFL has just put in place a national anthem policy for 2018 that mandates players and league personnel on the sideline to stand during the anthem, or stay in the locker room.

In 2016, Kaepernick had 16 touchdowns and threw for 2,241 yards, to go with four interceptions over 12 games. Reid is also considered one of the best safeties in the league over the recent years, as NJ.com noted.

Sitting out of the season can quickly rack up penalties for the players involved, as NBC Sports pointed out. Should a signed player decide to sit out of training camp, teams can fine them up to $40,000 for each day that they miss.

Missing out on the regular season also meant forfeited game checks and possible suspensions of signing bonuses. Also, the possibility that team owners have colluded to keep Kaepernick and Reid out of the league does suggest that they are willing to crack down on protests any way they can.

In response to the protests, the NFL has also mandated new policies where teams can get fined if their players do not stand up and pay respect during the national anthem. The new policy also gives players and staff the option to stay in their locker room or a similar location during the anthem if they choose to, as well.