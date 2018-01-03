Some of the Much-Awaited Movies To Be Released in 2018

Marvel Entertainment via YouTube A still from the official trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War"

Movie fans have a long list of flicks to watch out for in 2018.

Some of the highly anticipated movie remakes, spinoffs, sequels and standalone debuts of comic book characters are slated to premiere this year.

While some might still be in a celebratory mood from the New Year holiday, the fourth installment to the hit horror movie franchise "Insidious" will be released on Jan. 5. "The Last Key" will once again focus on Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) who will be taking on another investigation on what haunts a family home in New Mexico.

The much-awaited "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" will finally premiere on Jan. 26. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in February 2017, but it was ultimately delayed after lead actor Dylan O'Brien suffered severe injuries from an accident while filming.

On Feb. 16, Marvel's standalone release "Black Panther" will open in theaters. Meanwhile, Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander will debut as the new Lara Croft for the latest installment of "Tomb Raider" that will premiere on March 16.

Marvel Studios will once again hit the theaters with the spinoff "The New Mutants" on April 13, which stars "Games of Thrones" actor Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane.

The month of May is another major time for Marvel as "Avengers: Infinity War" is scheduled to premiere on May 4. It is expected to be the biggest "Avengers" movie installment yet where most of the Marvel superheroes will come together to fight Thanos over the Infinity Stones.

In the same month, "Star Wars" fans will finally see another much-awaited spinoff focusing on the early years of Han Solo. Actor Alden Ehrenreich will take on the role that Harrison Ford portrayed for the past few years. The movie will also star Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, and more. After facing production hiccups, renowned director Ron Howard eventually took the director's seat. "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is slated to premiere on May 25.

June is another busy month for movie fans as "Deadpool 2" (June 1), "Ocean's 8" (June 8), "The Incredibles 2" (June 15), "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (June 22), and more are set to be released.

The still untitled fourth installment of "The Purge" is scheduled to open on July 4. Then, on July 6, "Ant-Man and The Wasp" is slated to premiere. The reboot movie "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!" starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried will be released on July 20.

The live-action "Barbie" movie and the remake of "Scarface" are set to premiere on Aug. 8 and Aug. 10, respectively.

Meanwhile, the movie adaptations of the novels "The Darkest Minds" and "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" will open in theaters on Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, respectively.

October is a good month for "Spider-Man" fans as they will finally get to watch the standalone movie for the superhero's rival "Venom" on Oct. 5.

November is another hectic month for many fans. "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" and the live-action movie "Mulan" will open on Nov. 2. Then, on Nov. 16, "Harry Potter" fans will finally get to watch Johnny Depp as the bad guy before there was Voldemort in the sequel film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

DC Comics fans will get to see Jason Momoa as the titular underwater superhero "Aquaman" on Dec. 21. On the same day, the spinoff "Bumblebee: The Movie" with singer-actress Hailee Steinfeld will also premiere.