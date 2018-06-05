Jared Dudley and CJ McCollum have hinted that the Houston Rockets make sense as a landing spot for James

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison LeBron James during a break in the action in a 2017 game against the Washington Wizards

At some point in the not too distant future, when a champion has been crowned and draft picks have been made, the full attention of the NBA world will turn to free agency, and in all likelihood, one free agent, in particular, will be the most talked about.

That free agent in question is none other than LeBron James.

James has already changed the landscape of the NBA twice with his free agency decisions.

Back in 2010, he rocked the NBA world when he announced that he would be joining All-Stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat. That decision led to the Heat dominating the Eastern Conference for four years, with James and company taking home two NBA titles.

Four years later, James would once again alter the league's hierarchy by moving back to Cleveland to team up with then rising young star Kyrie Irving and eventual addition Kevin Love. The Cavaliers would then win the championship in 2016 and that's sandwiched between two Finals appearances. The Cavaliers also still have a shot at winning another title this year, though they are the underdogs in their current matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Now, with James once again expected to join the free agent market, some prominent players around the league are weighing on what they believe the man known as the King might do.

The Sporting News compiled some recent tweets from current NBA players Jamal Crawford, CJ McCollum and Jared Dudley as they mused about James' free agency.

Crawford was the one to get things started, suggesting that as well as James has played this year, what he's doing is unsustainable and that he will need help to topple the Warriors.

After that, Dudley chimed in to voice his approval of Crawford's assessment while also teasing that James will indeed have more superstars surrounding him next season.

McCollum then jumped in to ask where Dudley thinks James will go, to which Dudley replied with the Houston Rockets.

McCollum then hinted that the Rockets may have a tough time finding the cap room necessary to sign James, but Dudley replied that it could still be done.

The conversation ended with McCollum indicating that a team with James, Chris Paul and James Harden on it could be pricey, but Dudley insists that most team owners would have no issue forking over the money to form that trio.

It's not at all out of the question for James to go to the Rockets, and in a recent newsletter, The New York Times' Marc Stein even reported that Paul has already begun recruiting his good friend.

The Rockets pushed the Warriors to the brink during the recently concluded Western Conference Finals, and with James added to the roster, they could have enough firepower to finally bring down their rivals.

The Rockets' front office would need to pull off a complex series of transactions to clear the cap space necessary to sign James, but as Dudley alluded to, the franchise can still find a way.

More news about the latest NBA rumors should be made available soon.