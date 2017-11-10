Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo News: Couple Spotted in Spain and Will Return on Nov. 12

Facebook/Descendant of the Suns

Best known for their roles in "Descendants of the Sun," actor Song Joong Ki and actress Song Hye Kyo have finally tied the knot on Oct. 31. Recent reports have revealed that the couple has been spotted by fans in Europe, where the newly weds were in the middle of their honeymoon. Furthermore, it seems that they will be returning soon and are set to live with Joong Ki's parents for the time being.

Netizens posted that they saw Jong Ki and Hye Hyo in Seville, Spain as they were wandering around and enjoying the sights that the area had to offer. Considering the popularity of Seville as a tourist spot, a fan was expectedly in the area and recognized the couple. Joong Ki and Kye Kyo were reportedly riding a horse carriage. The netizen posted on social media that she approached Joong Ki to say congratulations on his wedding. The "DOTS" actor smiled and expressed his appreciation. Hye Kyo also posted on her social media account to thank the fans for their blessings.

Joong Ki and Hye Hyo are expected to return from their Europe honeymoon on Nov. 12. The former recently bought a house in Itaewon for $8.7 million, and it was located a community close to where Korean stars Rain and Kim Tae Hee resided. The house features a basement and two floors. However, as per Korean tradition, Joong Ki and Hye Kyo will be living temporarily with the former's parents.

Joong Ki's first public appearance after the wedding is set for Dec. 1, when he is scheduled to attend and host the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). Though it has not been confirmed if Hye Kyo will accompany him in the event, fans believe that it is likely to be the newly weds' first public appearance since the wedding. More information on the couple is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.