Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo Pose For The Camera With A Friend After Both Were Spotted in the Airport

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo recently tied the knot back on Oct. 31. Although the couple has not made an official public appearance as of yet, recent reports have revealed that they recently ran into a friend in an airport during their honeymoon.

"They got married on 10.31.2017. But the people I coincidentally ran into at the airport looked like high schoolers! Live happily. Why do both of you guys look so young," said hairstylist Joo Hyung Sun, who posted a picture on his Instagram that featured the couple.

Although it was not clear as to which airport the couple was spotted, Joong Ki and Hye Kyo should be in the South Korean land as they were due back on Nov. 12. They were recently in Europe for their honeymoon, with fans spotting them taking in the scenery in Spain. The couple had been riding a horse-drawn carriage, and one fan was able to approach the couple and wish them congratulations, to which Joong Ki expressed his gratitude.

The "Descendants of the Sun" couple tied the knot at Yeongbin Hall in Shilla Hotel. Around 250 guests attended, and it is one of the most star-studded events to be held this year. Joong Ki's best friend, "Running Man" co-star Lee Kwang Soo, as well as Hye Kyo's friend, Yoo Ah In, where in attendance and they were able to give their respective speeches for the bride and groom.

Singer Ok Joo Hyun also treated the couple with his own rendition of "A Whole New World." After their honeymoon, they are expected to make their first public appearance during this year's Mnet Asian Music Awards on Nov. 25, which is going to be hosted by Joong Ki. Furthermore, the couple is expected to be staying with Joong Ki's parents as per tradition. After an unknown period of time, they will be moving to Itaewon, where Joong Ki purchased a house in a neighborhood where fellow celebrity Rain lives.