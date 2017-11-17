Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo Tie the Knot, Honeymoon in Europe

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have officially tied the knot.

The famous "Descendants of the Sun" pair, a.k.a. the "Song-Song" couple, said their vows at Yeongbin Hall in Shilla Hotel on Oct. 31. The event was attended by approximately 250 guests, with a large majority being fellow celebrities. Fans and photographers alike also gathered outside to greet the happy couple.

Their agencies have released their official wedding photos, which shows Hye-kyo beautifully wearing a Christian Dior wedding dress. The actress herself posted the photo on her Instagram page.

"Thank you so much for your sincere understanding and interest and also for blessing us with loving hearts," the actress captioned the photo.

Their respective agencies have also thanked fans for their support. "We sincerely thank you for the interest and love you've shown in Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's wedding. Amid good wishes from many people, their wedding went well. They will pay back everyone's love by living happily in the future. Please send your heartfelt good wishes and support for their future," an agent said.

The wedding was attended by close family and friends. Passages were read by actors Lee Kwang-soo and Yoo Ah-in. The guests were also treated to performances by Park Bo-gum, who played a piano piece, and Ock Joo-hyun, who sang "A Whole New World" from Disney's "Aladdin."

On Nov. 2, a few days following the wedding, the couple flew to Europe for their honeymoon. Although no details have been released regarding their itinerary or schedule, a Korean restaurant owner in Granada, Spain recently revealed that the newlyweds visited his shop and left their autographs.

The two are then expected to settle in Itaewon, Seoul after their Europe trip. They will be staying in a house bought by the groom for 10 billion won or $8.9 million earlier this year.

Hye-kyo and Joong-ki first met on the set of the worldwide hit, "Descendants of the Sun," where they played an on-screen couple brought together by war. They later confirmed that they were dating in real life as well, delighting fans everywhere.