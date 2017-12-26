'Song of Memories' Release Date: PC Launch Pushed Back to 2018

(Photo: Future Tech Lab Co.,Ltd.) A screenshot from "Song of Memories."

Originally set for release this month, last week to be more specific, "Song of Memories" has been delayed to 2018.

Future Tech Lab is yet to announce a new specific release date, but fans are not too upset about the extra waiting since they know it will give the studio time to polish the game.

Some believe that Future Tech Lab definitely needs that extra time because they think a lot of work needs to be done before "Song of Memories" sees the light of day.

One gamer feels that even the English description alone could use some work although the romance adventure game is not going to support the language at launch. It is expected to get an English version in the future though.

Aiming to explore school life, "Song of Memories" talks about the importance of time and how it is irreplaceable:

While the unknown virus is discovered in the world, the hero who is not realized has enjoyed school life with six beautiful girls. I do not even know that it will be an irreplaceable time ... On the common route which is the first half of the story is full of event scenes which should also be called the royal road of Gal game! I will pass a fun time with the heroines. Pool Events, Date Events and more just over 100 common events!

The animation is set to make "Song of Memories" feel more than just an adventure game. This is thanks to a 2D animation tool called "E-mote" used in character conversations in which players will get to see the heroes more expressive.

"Song of Memories" boasts over 30 songs including six ending themes and individual tracks sang by each hero in the game. Staying true to its title, the upcoming game will feature rhythm game elements in its 3D battle system.